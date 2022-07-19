About us

Arvind Narayanan is a professor of computer science at Princeton and the director of the Center for Information Technology Policy. He led the Princeton Web Transparency and Accountability Project to uncover how companies collect and use our personal information. His work was among the first to show how machine learning reflects cultural stereotypes. Narayanan is a recipient of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

Sayash Kapoor is a computer science Ph.D. candidate at Princeton University's Center for Information Technology Policy. His research focuses on the societal impact of AI. He previously worked on AI in the industry and academia at Facebook, Columbia University, and EPFL Switzerland. He is a recipient of a best paper award at ACM FAccT and an impact recognition award at ACM CSCW.

About this newsletter

AI Snake Oil is read by over 30,000 researchers, policy makers, journalists, and AI enthusiasts. While our book focuses on foundational knowledge, the newsletter offers commentary on new developments. Our work on the newsletter was recognized on the inaugural TIME 100 AI list.