AI Snake Oil

Michael House
Jul 16

What will slow research isn’t AI. It’s the flood of preprints being treated like peer-reviewed work across AI and computer science. Right now, an undergrad with a Canva poster and a faculty sponsor can push out ten preprints in a semester and get them cited like they’ve reshaped the field. OSF allows researchers to delete preregistrations, which sounds harmless until it’s used to quietly erase bad or fraudulent work. If something gets flagged, it’s gone. No history, no accountability. That’s a perfect setup for bad actors.

And we still haven’t dealt with the reproducibility crisis. We didn’t fix it. We just buried it under buzzwords, hype, and career incentives. Simultaneously, we are using completely broken scientific metaphors to justify AI architectures. We’re still pretending spiking neurons are equivalent to RNNs. That synaptic noise is optimization. That the behavior of starving mice tells us how humans think. These comparisons aren’t science. They’re branding.

Research architectures are more expensive, more power-hungry, and more opaque than ever. Despite the lack of a clear path to profitability, AI continues to consume billions of dollars in funding. The hype keeps growing. Amplified work often prioritizes speed, clout, and marketability over real understanding.

AI isn't a threat to science. The hype is. The culture is around it. The people enabling it are.

Thomas DeWitt
Jul 17

This is a fantastic essay. I do think it is worth emphasizing (as you do point out) that there is a big difference between AI that outputs a solution and AI that outputs an explanation.

But as you point out, to favor explanation-producing-AI, the incentives need to be changed for that to become dominant. We should consider how this might be changed.

I also wrote something arguing explanation-producing and solution-producing AI are different in important ways: https://thomasddewitt.substack.com/p/the-new-ai-for-science-is-different

