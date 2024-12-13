Subscribe
We Looked at 78 Election Deepfakes. Political Misinformation is not an AI Problem.
Technology Isn’t the Problem—or the Solution.
6 hrs ago
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
3
November 2024
Does the UK’s liver transplant matching algorithm systematically exclude younger patients?
Seemingly minor technical decisions can have life-or-death effects
Nov 11
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
11
October 2024
FAQ about the book and our writing process
What's in the book and how we wrote it
Oct 4
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
8
September 2024
Can AI automate computational reproducibility?
A new benchmark to measure the impact of AI on improving science
Sep 18
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
2
Starting reading the AI Snake Oil book online
The book will be published on September 24
Sep 10
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
2
August 2024
AI companies are pivoting from creating gods to building products. Good.
Turning models into products runs into five challenges
Aug 19
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
24
July 2024
AI existential risk probabilities are too unreliable to inform policy
How speculation gets laundered through pseudo-quantification
Jul 26
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
39
New paper: AI agents that matter
Rethinking AI agent benchmarking and evaluation
Jul 3
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
6
June 2024
AI scaling myths
Scaling will run out. The question is when.
Jun 27
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
45
Scientists should use AI as a tool, not an oracle
How AI hype leads to flawed research that fuels more hype
Jun 3
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
19
April 2024
AI leaderboards are no longer useful. It's time to switch to Pareto curves.
What spending $2,000 can tell us about evaluating AI agents
Apr 30
•
Sayash Kapoor
and
Arvind Narayanan
17
AI Snake Oil is now available to preorder
What artificial intelligence can do, what it can't, and how to tell the difference
Apr 10
•
Arvind Narayanan
and
Sayash Kapoor
